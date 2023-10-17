Jim Irsay says Colts QB Anthony Richardson 'probably' done for the season

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson walks on the field before an NFL football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Sunday, Oct. 15, 2023, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack) (ASSOCIATED PRESS)

Anthony Richardson's season is likely over.

That's according to Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay, who provided an update on the rookie quarterback's health Monday while speaking with ESPN.

"The most likelihood is he's probably going to be gone for the year," Irsay said. "I mean, it's not definite but [he] probably misses this year and we're going to have to contend with that factor."

Richardson sprained the AC joint on his throwing shoulder in Week 5 against the Tennessee Titans and has been sidelined since. He sustained the injury on a tackle by linebacker Harold Landry III that drove his right shoulder into the turf.

Here's a clip of the Anthony Richardson injury#TENvsIND pic.twitter.com/ZhPnbM4drE — crunchypuddle (@crunchypuddle1) October 8, 2023

Gardner Minshew has played quarterback for the Colts since, including Sunday's 37-20 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Irsay told ESPN that the Colts have sought the opinion of various medical experts in the eight days since his injury. There's been no decision made on whether Richardson will undergo surgery or attempt to repair the injury via rehabilitation. Though Irsay said that surgery is the more likely option.

"There's debate going, but it's probably going to lead toward surgery in the next week or so," Irsay said. "We're just trying to figure out exactly how and when and what we want to do and what Anthony wants to do."

Irsay told ESPN that the decision on how to proceed will ultimately be Richardson's.