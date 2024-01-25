Jim Harbaugh's move from Michigan football to Chargers draws massive social media reactions

One of the biggest questions of the college football offseason was answered Wednesday, with Jim Harbaugh reportedly making the move back to the NFL to join the Los Angeles Chargers.

Harbaugh, who is coming off leading his alma mater Michigan to its first national title since 1997 and its first outright championship since 1948, becomes the latest domino to fall in what has already been a wild college football offseason. Three playoff teams have now had head coaching vacancies, with Alabama's Nick Saban retiring and Washington's Kalen DeBoer taking his stead.

Rumors of Harbaugh going back to the pros have been swirling since the moment Michigan's season ended, and it had become an annual tradition of sorts since 2022, when Harbaugh was courted by the Vikings.

The presumptive replacement for Harbaugh is Sherrone Moore, who coached in Harbaugh's place during Michigan's last three games of the regular season when Harbaugh was suspended.

Here's a look at how the college football world reacted to Harbaugh's departure.

Social media reactions to Jim Harbaugh leaving Michigan

Harbaugh, ever a polarizing figure, had plenty of reaction to leaving for the West Coast.

Getting that ESPN notification that Jim Harbaugh is finally a Chargers HC got me like:pic.twitter.com/IfVVjxWwHy — ًBoltUpYo (@BoltUpYo) January 24, 2024

Jim Harbaugh looks good in blue ⚡



(via @AdamSchefter) pic.twitter.com/asmCKhvIDC — NFL on ESPN (@ESPNNFL) January 24, 2024

Jim Harbaugh's tenure in Ann Arbor was an unmitigated success. He left the NFL to return to his alma mater, flipped the script in the Ohio State rivalry, delivered three straight Big Ten Championships and in his final year on campus, won a National Championship.



Thank you, Jim. — Scott Bell (@sbell021) January 25, 2024

Here’s what Jim Harbaugh with the Chargers might look like: pic.twitter.com/d5rtBW03rp — RedditCFB (@RedditCFB) January 25, 2024

