What Jim Harbaugh said after Michigan football’s win over NIU

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — If you were looking for something negative about Michigan football after its 63-10 win over Northern Illinois, you would be hard-pressed to find much of anything.

Such appeared to be the case for head coach Jim Harbaugh, who was effusive in his praise for his team after the 63-10 drubbing of the Huskies.

Again, the Wolverines had more than 300 yards rushing — a number they’ve eclipsed all three games this season — but added more than 200 yards passing to the mix en route to 606 yards of total offense. On the other side of the ball, the maize and blue relented only 208 yards to Rocky Lombardi and the NIU offense, while A.J. Henning provided some electricity on special teams as the new punt returner.

Here is everything that Jim Harbaugh had to say after the game.

