Jim Harbaugh press conference: Highlights from introductory Los Angeles Chargers interview

Former Michigan football coach Jim Harbaugh was introduced in Los Angeles on Thursday as the next Chargers' coach, and spoke on multiple topics. He touched on his decision to leave the Wolverines, and even TV shows Ted Lasso and The Rockford Files.

Harbaugh, fresh off leading Michigan to a national championship win, returns to the NFL and California, when he coached the San Francisco 49ers from 2011-14.

REQUIRED READING: Jim Harbaugh leaving Michigan football was inevitable because it's not his ultimate challenge

With Harbaugh's exit, Michigan replaced the nine-year Wolverine coach with Sherrone Moore, Michigan's offensive coordinator this season who served as the interim head coach for four games, including the final three games of the year.

Here are the highlights from Harbaugh's introductory press conference with the Chargers:

Jim Harbaugh on Michigan football

"Sherrone is the right man for the job," Harbaugh said on Moore. "Nobody else would be (better). I mean, that's the guy. And they got it right. ... It's in a great place. Much like when players leave the university to go onto the pros, there's a passing of the baton that takes place. And you see (J.J. McCarthy) leave, but you see Jayden Denegal, Alex Orji, the next day on that field, they're throwing with receivers and there's an excitement there.

"I've been involved in that as a player when the quarterback ahead of me left or graduated. And it's the same for coaches. Been talking to Sherrone, and he's on fire. The guy's on fire right now. He's working recruiting. Coaches like (Michigan defensive coordinator) Jesse Minter, he's a tremendous coach, we're going through a process right now. (Forner Michigan strength and conditioning coach) Ben Herbert, I can confirm he's going to be a Charger."

Jim Harbaugh on his excitement, Shawshank Redemption

"I'm excited. If I could describe it to you it'd be like Morgan Freeman in Shawshank Redemption. I'm so excited I find I can't sit still or hold a thought in my head. Like what a free man would feel before a long journey."

Jim Harbaugh on Ted Lasso

"I try to emulate Ted Lasso in a lot of ways. That TV show, yeah, that's one of the best. Jason Sudeikis is tremendous. I got a great story of how I met Jason Sudeikis. But I think there's a life lesson in every one of those episodes. If you haven't seen that show, piece of advice if I may, watch the Ted Lasso show."

Jim Harbaugh on parking his RV near the facility

"I wanna drive my RV out. I wanna drive my RV out and go to a trailer park, like, down by the water or by Disneyland. There's two that I've researched that are close to the facilities and I want to Jim Rockford it for the next couple months until we move to the new facility."

imagine pulling up to the RV park and seeing jim harbaugh pic.twitter.com/ovn28tPiVB — Los Angeles Chargers (@chargers) February 1, 2024

Jim Harbaugh on his brother, John Harbaugh

Harbaugh's brother, John Harbaugh, coaches the Baltimore Ravens.

"When I was 6, maybe, my brother was 8, we were living in Iowa City and my dad came into the room to kind of get us to quit talking so loud. But he said, 'You too are brothers. Who could possibly have it better than you two? Be able to share your hopes, your dreams, you can talk sports, talk your goals. Who could have it better than you two?'

"Nobody dad, nobody. He was right. We had that best friend relationship and talking football, there's just nobody better than John Harbaugh. The way he coaches, the proof is in the pudding. The way he builds teams. The way he treats people with a class and grace. Much gratitude for his example that he (has) yet."

the harbros 🤝 pic.twitter.com/n9NW15W4KM — Los Angeles Chargers (@chargers) February 1, 2024

Jim Harbaugh on his last game with Chargers

Harbaugh played quarterback for the Chargers from 1999-2000.

"All these memories are flooding back. None more than the last game that I played with the Chargers, Junior Seau and I exchanged jerseys. And he signed it and I have that jersey hanging up now in my home."

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Jim Harbaugh press conference: Highlights from Chargers introduction