Jets unveil new uniforms

The Jets kicked off their offseason program on Monday and they also unveiled the uniforms they'll be wearing this season.

Jets owner Woody Johnson announced on Super Bowl Sunday that the team would be changing their look for the coming year and the team shared what that look will be on their website. The team is calling the new duds their "Legacy Collection" as they are a return to what the team wore during the 1980s and they sported the throwback jerseys and helmets during a couple of games during the 2023 season.

"We work for the fans," Johnson said in a statement. "They have consistently asked for us to return to our roots and we heard them. The new uniforms are explicitly designed to look and feel like the New York Jets while refreshing the club's iconic logo – viewed by fans as our most identifiable mark."

The Jets only had green and white uniforms during the 1980s, but they'll add a black uniform and a black alternate helmet to the mix this season.