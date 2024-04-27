Jets trading DE John Franklin-Myers to Broncos

Days after the Jets traded QB Zach Wilson to the Denver Broncos, the two teams made another deal.

On Saturday afternoon, Gang Green sent defensive end John Franklin-Myers to the Broncos. According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, the Jets are receiving a 2026 sixth-round pick in the trade.

The 27-year-old DE spent the last five seasons with the Jets after being drafted by the Rams in 2018. Jets GM Joe Douglas claimed Franklin-Myers off waivers in 2019 and in his time with Gang Green, Franlin-Myers made 17.5 sacks, 112 tackles and caught one interception. The veteran also played in all 17 games the past two seasons.

It seems the Jets could not afford to keep JFM on the roster. He was counting $16.4 million towards the cap and the trade clears $7.3 million -- $9.1 million remains as a cap hit.

The Athletic's Zach Rosenblatt reports that Franklin-Myers is expected to restructure his contract with Denver.

The JFM trade news isn't too shocking considering the DE posted a cryptic message on social media this past Thursday with a statement that read, "Life's a trampoline, I'm gone bounce back regardless."

Franklin-Myers being traded to Denver potentially opens up playing time for Michael Clemons and Will McDonald, the Jets' first-round pick in 2023.