Jets trade down again in 4th round, this time with Lions, gain 2025 3rd

The Jets have traded down again in Round 4 of the 2024 NFL Draft. This time, they have traded with the Detroit Lions and they have added a pick in next year’s inventory to make the deal. The Jets acquired a third-round pick in 2025 from Detroit to move out of pick No. 126.

Before this trade, the Jets had seven picks in the 2025 draft, one in each of the first five rounds plus two in the 6th. They have their own picks in the first six rounds plus Kansas City’s pick in the 6th from the Mecole Hardman trade. They traded their 7th-round pick to the Lions in the Denzel Mims trade last year.

Now, the Jets have two picks in the third round and eight total picks next year, which could be extra ammunition if the Jets want to make a deal at the trade deadline in October.

