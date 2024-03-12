Jets reportedly signing QB Tyrod Taylor, providing offense with capable backup to Aaron Rodgers

EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY - AUGUST 21: Tyrod Taylor #2 of the New York Giants looks on during the first half of a preseason game against the Cincinnati Bengals at MetLife Stadium on August 21, 2022 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

The New York Jets are reportedly signing veteran quarterback Tyrod Taylor, providing the offense with a capable backup to Aaron Rodgers.

NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported the transaction Monday night.

The acquisition of Taylor arrives after after a lost season for the Jets with Zach Wilson as the their primary quarterback. Rodgers went down with a season-ending Achilles tear on New York's first drive of the season, leaving the Jets to scramble at the position after trading for the four-time MVP the previous offseason.

The Jets' offense floundered as Wilson, Trevor Siemian and Tim Boyle took turns as New York's starter in Rodgers' stead. None of them produced at a starting-caliber level.

Wilson continued to struggle in this third NFL season after being selected with the No. 2 pick in the 2021 draft. In 12 appearances including 11 starts, Wilson completed 60.1% of his passes for 189.3 yards per game with eight touchdowns and seven interceptions.

Collectively, New York's quarterbacks combined to lead the NFL's 31st-ranked offense on a team featuring high-end young weapons like running back Breece Hall and reigning Rookie of the Year wide receiver Garrett Wilson. Only the Carolina Panthers offense with struggling rookie Bryce Young at quarterback fared worse last season.

Jets management refused to make an in-season move at quarterback despite having an elite defense and a team that was built to win now outside of the glaring hole at quarterback in Rodgers' absence. The Cleveland Browns, meanwhile, made an in-season acquisition of veteran Joe Flacco after the season-ending injury to Deshaun Watson. Flacco helped propel the Browns to a 4-1 record as starter and a playoff berth. Cleveland's success made New York's inaction at the position that much more glaring.

Now the Jets have a proven NFL quarterback in Taylor as their backup.