Jets QB Aaron Rodgers limited Wednesday, should fully return next week

Jets QB Aaron Rodgers continued to be nagged by the calf strain he suffered last week, but there is no reason for concern. Head coach Robert Saleh expects Rodgers to be ready to go in full next week.

“He’s fine,” Saleh said. “Just doing a bunch of rehab. He’ll be limited today and then just hoping to ease him back in, hopefully full on Friday. For sure next week.”

Rodgers threw off to the side during Wednesday’s OTA session, allowing Zach Wilson to run with the first team in practice. Rodgers was seen coaching up teammates during practice. He’ll eventually be able to get back to working fully with his new teammates on the field.

Rodgers strained his calf during warmups at an OTA session last week, but has been downplaying the injury ever since. It’s still very early, so there’s no need to rush Rodgers back, knowing it’s a very minor injury. The good news is at least Wilson is able to get more reps as the Jets continue their hope to develop Wilson, as they have said numerous times is their goal even with the addition of Rodgers.

The Jets have two more weeks of OTAs plus mandatory minicamp from June 13-15 before getting about six weeks off before training camp begins in late July.

