Jets load up with Dalvin Cook, but will NY’s offensive line hold up? | You Pod To Win The Game

Yahoo Sports' Charles Robinson and Jori Epstein discuss the New York Jets going all in for Aaron Rodgers . The Jets have a bolstered backfield with Dalvin Cook and Breece Hall , but will their offensive line hold up? Hear the full conversation on You Pod To Win The Game.

Video Transcript

CHARLES ROBINSON: First and foremost, Dalvin Cook finally, finally gets done to the Jets. Good money, too-- one year, up to $8.6 million. You look at that backfield now though, loaded. Breece Hall, returning now, coming off of the PUP list.

Do you think this is a move that makes them exponentially better? Or is it just like, hey, it's another very talented piece in an offense that already should be pretty damn good.

JORI EPSTEIN: Right. I mean, it definitely gives them depth at running back, which, if you care about your run game and you want to get your defense set up, that's definitely really good. It is confusing because Breece Hall looked really good last year before he tore his ACL. And I'm wondering-- I know I hear a lot with receivers, Oh, that, first year back from an ACL tear, they're not really themselves.

CHARLES ROBINSON: Right.

JORI EPSTEIN: The second year is-- I don't know if that's the case with running backs. It's a different craft. You might know, having covered the league a little bit longer than I have. But it's kind of like, yes, you don't want to rely on Breece Hall. But did you really need this degree of backup?

CHARLES ROBINSON: This window for them, they're looking at a one- to two-year window where they're basically pushing as much as they can into the pot. And you know Aaron Rodgers gave back-- I mean, the amount of money that he essentially gave back when he cut a new two-year deal, this was part of the give-back.

JORI EPSTEIN: Right.

CHARLES ROBINSON: Aaron Rodgers wanted to make sure that if there were talented pieces available there, they would be able to add them. It's something that I think will make Aaron happy.

Fundamental things about this team are coming together.

JORI EPSTEIN: Right.

CHARLES ROBINSON: But I ask you, is the offensive line going to wreck this entire thing?

JORI EPSTEIN: I fundamentally believe you cannot tell anything meaningful about an offensive line in the preseason--

CHARLES ROBINSON: Sure, that's true.

JORI EPSTEIN: --and in training camp in particular. And so I just don't have a way to assess it. And I also think it's difficult to really make any grand decisions or understandings of your offensive line in the first two to three weeks because of how little they do in training camp and because of the rules and preseason.

So I do agree with you that is the place where, if it breaks down, one, that's where it'll be. And two, if the offensive line can't hold up, that's a huge issue. But I just feel like we won't be able to even come close to answering that.