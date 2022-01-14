Jets KR Braxton Berrios named first-team All-Pro

Only one Jets player made the Associated Press first-team All-Pro team: return specialist Braxton Berrios.

He’s the first Jet to make the All-Pro team since safety Jamal Adams in 2019. Berrios is also the third Jets special teams player to make the cut, joining Andre Roberts (2018) and Leon Washington (2008).

Berrios led the NFL with 30.4 yards per kickoff, finished second with 852 total kick return yards, and returned one kick for a touchdown in the Jets’ Week 16 win over the Jaguars. That score won him AFC Special Teams Player of the Week honors.

Berrios earned 27 of the 50 first-place All-Pro votes. He also received two votes as a punt returner.

1st Team All-Pro as a Kick Returner…What an incredible honor, truly don’t have the words other than Thank you to my teammates that made this possible, couldn’t have done it without you guys!! — Braxton Berrios (@HNYNUT_BERRIOS) January 14, 2022

Berrios didn’t just contribute on special teams. He also caught 46 receptions for 431 yards and two touchdowns and rushed 10 times for 69 yards and two touchdowns. He’s only one of three receivers this season to score two receiving and two rushing touchdowns, joining Deebo Samuel and Jarvis Landry. Berrios’ two rushing scores are the most by a Jets receiver in a single season.

The Jets will have a tough decision to make about Berrios’ future this offseason. He’s an impending free agent. Robert Saleh already said he wants Berrios to return, but it’s unclear how much Joe Douglas is willing to pay a return specialist and gadget player on offense.

While Berrios was the only Jet to make the All-Pro squad, linebacker C.J. Mosley did earn one vote. Mosley finished second in the NFL with 103 solo tackles and fourth with 168 combined tackles in 2021.

List