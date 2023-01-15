Jets interview Eagles' Kevin Patullo for vacant OC job, request to interview Patriots' Nick Caley

Kevin Patullo as New York Jets quarterbacks coach in 2016. / Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Days after agreeing to mutually part ways with offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur, the Jets are interviewing candidates to fill the vacancy.

New York interviewed Philadelphia Eagles passing game coordinator Kevin Patullo for the job on Friday, according to NFL Media's Tom Pelissero.

And a request has been made to the New England Patriots to interview tight ends coach Nick Caley this week, according to NFL Media's Ian Rapoport.

Patullo, 41, was quarterbacks coach for the Jets for the 2015 and 2016 seasons under offensive coordinator Chan Gailey and head coach Todd Bowles.

New York went 10-6 in his first season with the team as quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick threw for 3,905 yards (6.9 yards per pass) with a 59.6 completion percentage, 31 touchdowns and 15 interceptions. Things did not go well the next season with Fitzpatrick, Bryce Petty, and Geno Smith combining for 25 interceptions. Patullo was fired along with five other offensive assistants at the end of the season.

After a year as a senior offensive analyst at Texas A&M, Patullo returned to the NFL to coach wide receivers for the Indianapolis Colts (2018-19) before serving as the team's pass game specialist in 2020. He joined the Eagles as their passing game Coordinator when Nick Sirianni took the head coaching job in 2021.

The Eagles' passing offense took a big jump this season. They ranked ninth in yards per game in 2022 after being a bottom-ten passing team the year before.

Caley, 39, took his first pro job after working 10 years in the collegiate ranks to be the Patriots team's offensive assistant (2015-2016). He has coached New England’s tight ends since 2017. Caley is a two-time Super Bowl-winning assistant with the Patriots (LI and LIII).