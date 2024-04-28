Jets to exercise guard Alijah Vera-Tucker's fifth-year option

In a move that was widely expected, Jets general manager Joe Douglas announced on Saturday that the team will pick up the fifth-year option for guard Alijah Vera-Tucker.

The option will keep Vera-Tucker under contract through the 2025 season.

Drafted by the Jets with the No. 14 pick in the 2021 NFL Draft – 12 picks after quarterback Zach Wilson – Vera-Tucker has been a valuable piece along the O-line for the Jets, shuffling between playing guard and tackle depending on what was needed from him.

Vera-Tucker has played just 12 games combined over the past two seasons, as he tore his triceps muscle in 2022 and then tore his Achilles this past year.

The hope for 2024 is that Vera-Tucker can of course stay healthy and lock down the right guard position, playing next to veteran Morgan Moses.