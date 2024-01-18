Jets defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich to be head coach at Senior Bowl

Jets defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich has been a name circling around as a potential future head coach candidate in the NFL. He’ll get a taste of running a team in Mobile, Alabama as he will be the head coach of the National Team at the 2024 Senior Bowl.

The Senior Bowl announced the full coaching staffs for both the National and American Teams for the annual college all-star game that serves as one of the big events on the road to the NFL Draft, where a number of top NFL prospects convene to get a chance to compete against each other in an NFL-like setting in the hopes of improving their draft stock.

Among the coaches that will be on Ulbrich’s staff in Mobile include Giants QBs coach Shea Tierney (offensive coordinator), Vikings passing game coordinator / defensive backs coach Daronte Jones (defensive coordinator) and Saints assistant special teams coordinator Phil Galiano (special teams coordinator).

