Jets coach Todd Bowles after OT loss: 'I thought we were playing the Packers and the striped shirts'

The New York Jets fell to the Green Bay Packers 44-38 in overtime on Sunday afternoon, giving up 18 points in the final quarter before a touchdown in the extra period.

While Jets coach Todd Bowles wasn’t happy with how his team finished out the game, he also didn’t hold back when criticizing the officials after the loss.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

“We can’t play two teams,” Bowles said. “I can explain some of [the calls], I can’t explain all of them … It was one of those games. I haven’t seen one like that in my 18, 19 years in the league.

“I thought we were playing two teams. I thought we were playing the Packers and the striped shirts.”

Coach Bowles speaks to the media after the game ⤵️ https://t.co/rdVsLo1YdJ — New York Jets (@nyjets) December 23, 2018





The Jets were called for 16 penalties for a total of 172 yards in the six-point loss, including three critical calls in the fourth quarter while the Packers were storming back and three more in the extra period.

The Packers, on the other hand, had just 10 penalties for 86 yards.

Now, the Jets and the Packers were both out of the postseason picture regardless heading into Sunday’s game at Metlife Stadium, and Bowles knows a lot of factors went into them giving up the loss late — including allowing Aaron Rodgers to throw for 442 yards and score four total touchdowns.

New York Jets coach Todd Bowles had some harsh words for the officials after their overtime loss to the Green Bay Packers on Sunday. (AP)

Had at least some of the calls gone his way at the end, though, the Jets would have had a shot to hold on for the win — and he wanted to make that clear, regardless of any fine the NFL decides to hand down.

Story continues

“That’s how bad it was,” Bowles said. “I’m sure I’m getting fined already, so I care not to even say anymore. But something’s got to be done about that. That’s ridiculous.”

Subscribe to The Yahoo Sports NFL Podcast

Apple Podcasts• Stitcher • Google Podcasts

More from Yahoo Sports:

• Ravens defense, Lamar Jackson lead Baltimore to big win

• Watch: Texas high school wins state title on Hail Mary

• Early bowl games winners/losers: Army sets record in blowout

• Congolese boy at center of Dikembe Mutombo’s charitable efforts dies

