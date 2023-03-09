Jets agree to trade for Chuck Clark

Josh Alper
·1 min read

All eyes have been on whether the Jets will come to agreement on a trade before the start of the new league year and Thursday brought word that they have struck a deal, but it’s not the one everyone’s been waiting to see.

According to multiple reports, the Jets have agreed to acquire safety Chuck Clark in a trade with the Ravens. They are expected to send a 2024 seventh-round pick to Baltimore in exchange for Clark.

Clark started every game for the Ravens last season and recorded 101 tackles, a forced fumble, and a fumble recovery in the regular season. Clark started 61 games for the Ravens over the last four years and is set to join the Jets on the same day Lamarcus Joyner will become a free agent.

The Ravens will still have Marcus Williams and Kyle Hamilton on hand at safety. Trading Clark will clear over $4.1 million in cap space in Baltimore.

Jets agree to trade for Chuck Clark originally appeared on Pro Football Talk

Recommended Stories

  • Ravens put non-exclusive franchise tag on Lamar Jackson

    Lamar Jackson is available to any team that can sign him to a contract and is willing to give the Ravens two first-round draft picks. The Ravens put the non-exclusive franchise tag on Jackson today. That means Jackson will be free to negotiate with other NFL teams, and can sign an offer sheet with any [more]

  • Bengals re-sign Jalen Davis, Joe Bachie

    The Bengals are keeping a couple of their own free agents in Cincinnati, before free agency starts. Bengals cornerback Jalen Davis signed a two-year contract and linebacker Joe Bachie signed a one-year contract to remain with the Bengals, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. Davis was set to become an unrestricted free agent, while [more]

  • Jets releasing Braxton Berrios, clearing cap space in the process

    The Jets will be releasing WR Braxton Berrios at the start of the new league year next week

  • Jets to release Braxton Berrios

    The Jets are moving on from one of their receivers. New York plans to release Braxton Berrios at the start of the new league year, PFT has confirmed. Berrios signed a two-year deal worth $12 million to remain with the Jets last March. But Berrios and the Jets were not able to agree to a [more]

  • Chargers restructure Keenan Allen, Mike Williams contracts

    Chargers General Manager Tom Telesco has been adamant that the team will not be trading wide receiver Keenan Allen this offseason and the team has made a move that makes it even clearer that Allen will be sticking around. Field Yates of ESPN reports that the team has restructured Allen’s contract in order to create [more]

  • Dolphins clear cap space with Bradley Chubb restructure

    The Dolphins signed edge rusher Bradley Chubb to a five-year extension after acquiring him in a trade with the Broncos last year and they’ve turned back to that contract in order to create some cap space ahead of the new league year. Field Yates of ESPN reports that the team has restructured Chubb’s contract. The [more]

  • Jim Boeheim replaced as Syracuse head coach after 47 seasons

    Syracuse University announced on Wednesday that Jim Boeheim will not return as men's basketball coach next season.

  • Lamar Jackson's market is hotter than you think & 2023 free agency preview

    Charles Robinson and Jori Epstein give their insider analysis on the unique situation with Baltimore Ravens QB Lamar Jackson and why the initial interest isn't as high as we thought it would be. They also address the New York Giants signing QB Daniel Jones to a huge new contract and give a quick preview of an intriguing 2023 NFL free agent class.

  • Playing QB matchmaker with 17 teams that could ride the QB carousel

    Matt Harmon and his guest, the NFL Network's Patrick Claybon, take a look at a whopping seventeen teams who could be making some sort of QB move in the coming months and play a massive game of QB matchmaker.

  • Where did Dak Prescott place in FS1 analyst Colin Cowherd’s ranking of top NFC quarterbacks?

    Cowboys fans may be surprised at where Cowherd ranked Dak Prescott.

  • NFL rumors: Patriots not expected to target Lamar Jackson in free agency

    The future of Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson is one of the NFL's biggest storylines with free agency set to begin March 15. But it doesn't sound like Jackson's future will be with the Patriots.

  • Mike McGlinchey sees 49ers departure 'on the wall' as NFL free agency looms

    Mike McGlinchey responded to the remarks made by 49ers general manager John Lynch, who stated the team is bracing the lose the 28-year-old in free agency,

  • Jets have no choice but to land the Aaron Rodgers plane

    The cat is out of the darkened closet. At this point, there’s no much excitement among Jets fans for the team to do anything other than trade for quarterback Aaron Rodgers. What’s their fallback? Jimmy Garoppolo? Please. They have to get the deal done. Rodgers knows it. And the Packers know it, too. Case in [more]

  • NFL free agency: Ranking the top 25 overall players available

    This free-agent class isn't great, but there are some quality veterans.

  • What channel is the Xavier game on? How to watch the Musketeers in the Big East Tournament

    As the No. 2 seed, Xavier will play No. 10-seeded DePaul on Thursday in the Big East Tournament quarterfinals. Here's how to watch.

  • 5 Bears free agent targets after NFL franchise tag deadline

    The free agent market landscape changed a bit after NFL teams handed out their franchise tags. Here's who could be on the Bears wishlist now.

  • John Carlson skates at Capitals practice for first time since December

    John Carlson returned to the ice on Wednesday for the first time since his late-December injury.

  • Lamar Jackson Guaranteed Deal Demand Yields Ravens’ Franchise Tag

    Lamar Jackson is staying with the Baltimore Ravens, at least for now. The Ravens are using the franchise tag on the former MVP quarterback, after the team and Jackson failed to reach a contract extension despite negotiations over the last two years. Jackson has reportedly insisted on a fully guaranteed contract, a rarity in the […]

  • Jaguars make Shaquill Griffin’s release official

    The Jaguars made cornerback Shaquill Griffin‘s release official Wednesday afternoon. They announced the roster move in a 12-word sentence. Griffin’s release will save the Jaguars $13.1 million against the cap with $4 million in dead cap money. Griffin had one year remaining on his contract. He is coming off a back injury that limited him [more]

  • Packers, Aaron Rodgers careen toward a divorce

    Lost in the ongoing flirtation between the Jets and quarterback Aaron Rodgers is the inescapable reality that Rodgers and the Packers are done. Two years ago, the 49ers called the Packers the day before the draft and inquired about trading for Rodgers. The Packers laughed and hung up the phone. Now, the Packers have freely [more]