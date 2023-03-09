All eyes have been on whether the Jets will come to agreement on a trade before the start of the new league year and Thursday brought word that they have struck a deal, but it’s not the one everyone’s been waiting to see.

According to multiple reports, the Jets have agreed to acquire safety Chuck Clark in a trade with the Ravens. They are expected to send a 2024 seventh-round pick to Baltimore in exchange for Clark.

Clark started every game for the Ravens last season and recorded 101 tackles, a forced fumble, and a fumble recovery in the regular season. Clark started 61 games for the Ravens over the last four years and is set to join the Jets on the same day Lamarcus Joyner will become a free agent.

The Ravens will still have Marcus Williams and Kyle Hamilton on hand at safety. Trading Clark will clear over $4.1 million in cap space in Baltimore.

Jets agree to trade for Chuck Clark originally appeared on Pro Football Talk