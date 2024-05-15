Jets 2024 season schedule: NY given six primetime games, will also play in London for International Series

The Jets' 2024 schedule is officially being released by the NFL at 8 p.m. on May 15, however, in the hours leading up to the grand unveiling, the dates and opponents have been leaked.

We already knew two of the big matchups on New York's slate, as it will open the season on Monday Night Football against the San Francisco 49ers and have a highly-anticipated trip across the pond to face the Minnesota Vikings in a nationally-televised game.

In addition, Gang Green will have five more primetime games this year -- the most a team can be given before the season -- including two on Thursday night, two on Sunday night and one on Monday night.

All of the Jets' currently scheduled nationally televised games come before their Week 12 bye. They also play three games in 10 days to open up their season so New York will be busy to get things going.

However, for the first time since 2016, the Jets will close out their season at home with a bout against the division-rival Miami Dolphins.

Here's a look at the rest of the Jets' 2024 schedule...

Preseason

Week 1: TBD

Week 2: TBD

Week 3: TBD

Week 4: TBD

Regular season

Week 1: at San Francisco 49ers on Monday, Sept. 9 at 8:20 p.m. (ESPN)

Week 2: at Tennessee Titans on Sunday, Sept. 15 at TBD

Week 3: vs. New England Patriots on Thursday, Sept. 19 at 8:15 p.m. (PRIME)

Week 4: vs. Denver Broncos on Sunday, Sept. 29 at 1:00 p.m.

Week 5: in London against Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Oct. 6 at 9:30 a.m. (NFL Network)

Week 6: vs. Buffalo Bills on Monday, Oct. 14 at 8:15 p.m. (ESPN)

Week 7: at Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday, Oct. 20 at 8:20 p.m. (NBC)

Week 8: at New England Patriots on Sunday, Oct. 27 at 1:00 p.m.

Week 9: vs. Houston Texans on Thursday, Oct. 31 at 8:15 p.m. (PRIME)

Week 10: at Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, Nov. 10 at 4:25 p.m.

Week 11: vs. Indianapolis Colts on Sunday, Nov. 17 at 8:20 p.m. (NBC)

Week 12: BYE

Week 13: vs. Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, Dec. 1 at 1:00 p.m.

Week 14: at Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Dec. 8 at 1:00 p.m.

Week 15: at Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday, Dec. 15 at 1:00 p.m.

Week 16: vs. Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, Dec. 22 at 1:00 p.m.

Week 17: at Buffalo Bills on Sunday, Dec. 29 at 1:00 p.m.

Week 18: vs. Miami Dolphins on Jan. 4 or 5 at TBD