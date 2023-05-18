Jets’ 2023 schedule: Game-by-game predictions

Sauce Gardner, Robert Saleh, Aaron Rodgers / USA TODAY Sports/SNY treated image

Next year is finally this year for the Jets. They have legitimate Super Bowl aspirations after spending much of the last decade rebuilding. That tends to happen when you add a player like Aaron Rodgers over the offseason.

So, what does 2023 have in store for New York?

Here’s our schedule prediction.

Week 1: vs Buffalo Bills, Sept. 11, 8:15 p.m.

The hiring of Nathaniel Hackett is big for the Jets as it eliminates a major variable in adding a new quarterback: Rodgers won’t have to learn a new offense. Still, there’s going to be a learning curve as he plays in a new city with new teammates for the first time in nearly two decades. There’s likely going to be a little bit of a rocky start for the Jets. Playing a team like the Bills in Week 1, who are returning the majority of their starters, is a tough test.

LOSS

Week 2: at Dallas Cowboys, Sept. 17, 4:25 p.m.

This one will come down to the wire. Again: Expecting the Jets with a new quarterback to come out of the gates hot is tough. Not to mention there might not be another coach in the league who understands Rodgers and his weaknesses like Mike McCarthy. The Jets are a better team than the Cowboys, but Dallas squeaks this one out at home.

LOSS

Week 3: vs New England Patriots, Sept. 24, 1 p.m.

An 0-2 start heading into a game against the Patriots? There’s no doubt this game will have make-or-break expectations. This, though, is where I see Gang Green's win streak starting. The Jets shouldn’t have any issue with the Patriots, whose days running the AFC East are long gone.

WIN

Week 4: vs Kansas City Chiefs, Oct. 1, 8:20 p.m.

This game is going to be fascinating. The fact the Jets are home is a major factor here. The Chiefs are among the best in the NFL still, but New York's defense has the makings of one that can at least slow Patrick Mahomes and Co. slightly. This, also, is the game I think you really see Rodgers get going.

WIN

Week 5: at Denver Broncos, Oct. 8, 4:25 p.m.

You know this is a game Hackett is going to want. He was embarrassed with how things ended in Denver last year. And you know Rodgers, his BFF, is going to want to light the Broncos up to show Hackett wasn’t the issue.

WIN

Week 6: vs Philadelphia Eagles, Oct. 15, 4:25 p.m.

The fact the Jets haven’t ever beaten the Eagles is among the more eye-popping factoids. It’s almost unbelievable. Expect that to change this year. It’s hard for a team that loses the Super Bowl to return to form the following year. The Jets will take care of business against the birds.

WIN

Week 7: BYE

Week 8: at New York Giants, Oct. 29, 1 p.m.

The Giants were among the feel-good stories of the 2022 season. They’ll be an incredibly well-coached team this year, but I think you’ll see the roster deficiencies they still have hold them back against stiffer competition. The Jets take the battle of New York.

WIN

Week 9: vs L.A. Chargers, Nov. 6, 8:15 p.m.

It’s hard for a west coast team to travel to the east coast. The fact this game is at 8:15 actually benefits the Chargers, though, because they’re unlikely to feel the jet lag. This is where the Jets’ win streak comes to a close. It will be close, though.

LOSS

Week 10: at Las Vegas Raiders, Nov. 12, 8:20 p.m.

Josh McDaniels just is not a good head coach. You’ll see him exposed this year, even with Jimmy Garoppolo under center. The Jets shouldn’t have an issue in this game.

WIN

Week 11: at Buffalo Bills, Nov. 19, 4:25 p.m.

The Jets defense always seems to play the Bills and Josh Allen well — especially last year. They will have a little extra juice for this one after losing to Buffalo in the opener.

WIN

Week 12: vs Miami Dolphins, Nov. 24, 3 p.m.

You wonder if Mike White isn’t the starting quarterback for the Dolphins at this point. That would create quite the storyline. White is the ultimate example of “What could have been?” He absolutely looked poised to lead the Jets to the playoffs last year had he not injured his ribs. The Jets should win this game no matter who’s under center.

WIN

Week 13: vs Atlanta Falcons, Dec. 3, 1 p.m.

The Falcons don’t have a quarterback. You kind of need one of those to have success in the NFL. This one should be a blowout.

WIN

Week 14: vs Houston Texans, Dec. 10, 1 p.m.

The Texans finally seem like a team headed in the right direction. That’s good. It’s hard to imagine C.J. Stroud and Co. pulling out victories over teams like the Jets in Year 1, though. An added advantage for the Jets: Demeco Ryans, Houston’s new head coach, worked under Robert Saleh in San Francisco.

WIN

Week 15: at Miami Dolphins, Dec. 17, 1 p.m.

The Dolphins are a good team. The Jets, with Rodgers, are just better. The brooms will be out in Miami Gardens following this one.

WIN

Week 16: vs Washington Commanders, Dec. 24, 1 p.m.

The Commanders, like the Falcons, do not have a quarterback. They also aren’t led by a great coaching staff. The fact Dan Snyder is finally gone means the future is bright in Washington … just not this year.

WIN

Week 17: at Cleveland Browns, Dec. 28, 8:15 p.m.

The Browns are one of those teams I’m most fascinated by. Will Deshaun Watson return to form? If he does the Browns could be one of the league’s better teams. I have a feeling that’s going to happen.

LOSS

Week 18: at New England Patriots, Jan. 7, TBD

The Jets go into this game 12-4. My assumption: They have everything they can have locked up. That means they’re resting their starters against the Patriots. Why risk Rodgers getting hurt before the playoffs?

LOSS

Final Record: 12-5