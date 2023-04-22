Jets 2023 NFL Mock Draft Roundup: Prognosticators see Gang Green going OT in Round 1

Tennessee Volunteers offensive lineman Darnell Wright (58) blocks at the line of scrimmage against Pittsburgh Panthers defensive lineman Calijah Kancey (8). / Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

We are now in the home stretch, with five days before the 2023 NFL Draft.

The Jets have had an eventful offseason so far, and, eventually, there will be one more twist in the tale with a trade for quarterback Aaron Rodgers to still get done with the Green Bay Packers, which could still happen before the draft starts on Thursday.

As of right now, though, Gang Green is set to pick 13th overall, and here’s who the experts have them taking…



Tom Fornelli, CBS Sports



OT Darnell Wright, Tennessee

I wonder if Wright is tapped out, which could hurt his stock, but he's a solid player with a ton of experience playing both left and right tackle. He also improved with each season and had to deal with some of the best edge rushers in the country playing in the SEC. He's prepared for what he's going to see in the NFL.

Natalie Miller, Draftwire



OT Paris Johnson Jr., Ohio State

The Jets have struggled to solve their tackle position for a few years, and they can begin to patch their offensive line here. Johnson can start on either side of the line, and could develop into the long-term solution at left tackle with sky-high talent.



Jan 9, 2023; Inglewood, CA, USA; Georgia Bulldogs offensive lineman Broderick Jones (59) against the TCU Horned Frogs during the CFP national championship game at SoFi Stadium. / Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Chad Reuter, NFL.com

OT Peter Skoronski, Northwestern

Skoronski lands in the same draft slot where his former Northwestern teammate, Rashawn Slater, was taken by the Chargers in 2021. The Jets will likely slide this Wildcat inside, however, if they believe second-year pro Max Mitchell is their right tackle of the future.

Tommy Garrett, Pro Football Network



OT Peter Skoronski, Northwestern

To many, Skoronski is the top-ranked OT in the 2023 draft. I can easily see why. He has NFL-caliber power and generates leverage that stimies defensive linemen in their tracks. Mekhi Becton has been a disaster for the Jets, and Skoronski allows them to close this chapter while already having the more competent starter ready to go. Now we have to wait to see if Skoronski is protecting Zach Wilson or Aaron Rodgers.

Bryan DeArdo, CBS Sports

OT Broderick Jones, Georgia

This was one of the more agreed-upon picks, as the Jets get a talented offensive lineman to help protect four-time league MVP Aaron Rodgers.

Patrick Conn, CollegeSportsWire

OT Broderick Jones, Georgia

The Jets have a major issue at the offensive tackle spot on their roster. Neither Mehki Becton nor Duane Brown have shown that they can be counted on to play a full season. Jones gives them depth and another option if their tackles go down with another injury.