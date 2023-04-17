Jets 2023 NFL Mock Draft Roundup: Experts see Gang Green upgrading OL in first round

Nov 5, 2022; Evanston, Illinois, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes offensive lineman Paris Johnson Jr. (77) headshot during the second half at Ryan Field / David Banks-USA TODAY Sports

We’re a little over a week away from the 2023 NFL Draft.

The Jets have had a great offseason, and it’s expected to get even better, eventually. It’s still unknown if they will get an Aaron Rodgers trade done with the Packers prior to or during the draft.

As of right now though, Gang Green is set to pick 13th overall, and here’s who the experts have them taking…



Rhett Wilson, NFL Network

OT Paris Johnson Jr, Ohio State

Love that Mekhi Becton looks to be in great shape on his road to recovery, but the Jets need some insurance based on how many different O-line combos they had to work with last year. Johnson also started at guard in Columbus before excelling on the blind side this past season, which could give New York some flexibility up front.

Danny Kelly, The Ringer

OT Paris Johnson Jr, Ohio State

The Jets need to bolster their offensive line whether or not Aaron Rodgers ends up in town. Johnson is a talented athlete with elite length and brings the versatility to line up at multiple positions (he has starting experience at both guard and tackle), giving New York plenty of flexibility on the offensive line in 2023 and beyond.



Georgia Bulldogs offensive lineman Broderick Jones celebrates against the TCU Horned Frogs during the CFP national championship game at SoFi Stadium. / Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Ryan Wilson, CBS Sports

OT Broderick Jones, Georgia

The Jets added depth along the interior offensive line with Wes Schweitzer and Trystan Colon-Castillo, but questions remain about former first-rounder Mekhi Becton. And it's a matter of if, not when Aaron Rodgers arrives, and protecting him will be priority No. 1 given how good this defense was in 2022.

Broderick Jones, meanwhile, had a strong '22 campaign for the Bulldogs, where he has faced some of the best defensive players in the country every day at practice for the last two years. He's not yet a finished product but he has the athleticism and strength to be a difference-maker when he puts it all together.

Adam Rank, NFL.com

OT Peter Skoronski, Northwestern

You absolutely killed last year's draft, ultimately sweeping Offensive and Defensive Rookie of the Year honors. Now it's time to get a lineman to help protect your (presumed) quarterback, Aaron Rodgers. I like Skoronski because he's from Park Ridge, Illinois, where this mock drafter was born. But he also grew up a Packers fan because his grandfather played for the team, so he can fanboy out with his (presumed) new quarterback.

Story continues

Cam Mellor, Pro Football Network

S Brian Branch, Alabama

Brian Branch can dominate in the right position in the NFL, and the New York Jets can offer that to him. He’s better when he’s covering receivers closer to the line of scrimmage, and with Sauce Gardner locking down one side and DJ Reed the other, Branch can blanket in coverage over the middle of the field with ease.