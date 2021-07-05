Born to Ride: Jessica Springsteen, Bruce's daughter, named to U.S. Olympic equestrian team

It's been a long time comin', but Jessica Springsteen has made her first Olympic team.

Bruce Springsteen's only daughter, a champion equestrian, was one of four riders named to the U.S. Olympic jumping team on Monday, along with her horse Don Juan van de Donkhoeve.

The younger Springsteen has long been one of the country's top equestrians in show jumping. According to the U.S. Equestrian Federation, she has represented the U.S. several times at the FEI Nations Cup and most recently won the 2021 WEF $37,000 CaptiveOne Advisors 1.50m Classic CSI4* in Wellington, Florida.

Making the Olympic team represents a breakthrough for Springsteen, though, as she was only an alternate rider for the 2012 U.S. Olympic team and missed out on the short list in 2016. Springsteen will be joined by riders Kent Farrington and his horse Gazelle, Laura Kraut and her horse Baloutinue and McLain Ward and the unfortunately named Contagious, along with reserves Brian Moggre and Lucy Deslauriers.

Jessica Springsteen riding Don Juan van de Donkhoeve competes in the Rolex Grand Prix at the Royal Windsor Horse Show, Windsor on July 4, 2021. (Steve Parsons/PA Images via Getty Images)

Jumping events are scheduled for Aug. 2-7 in Tokyo, which just so happens to coincide with a break for Bruce Springsteen's highly successful "Springsteen on Broadway" show. His wife Patti Scialfa also seems pretty happy on Instagram.

Jessica Springsteen named to U.S. Olympic equestrian jumping team (four riders named, one must be designated traveling reserve). Note the Springsteen on Broadway Olympic break between shows. https://t.co/vqkCaecBGQ pic.twitter.com/doMDK5ebeo — Nick Zaccardi (@nzaccardi) July 5, 2021

We'll see how Springsteen does in her first Olympic appearance. As her father says, down here it's just winners and losers and don't get caught on the wrong side of that line. That may or may not be about the Olympics.

