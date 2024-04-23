New Jersey Devils forward Timo Meier has post-season surgery on his shoulder

New York Islanders' Ryan Pulock (6) and New Jersey Devils' Timo Meier (28) compete for the puck during the second period of an NHL hockey game in Newark, N.J., Monday, April 15, 2024. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — New Jersey Devils leading scorer Timo Meier has had elective arthroscopic surgery on his shoulder.

The Devils said Meier had the surgery on Tuesday, eight days after their highly-anticipated season ended without a playoff berth. The procedure was performed by Dr. Jonathan L. Glashow and Dr. Guillem Gonzalez-Lomas, the team said without noting which shoulder was worked on.

Meier is expected to be ready for training camp in September.

The Swiss forward had 28 goals and 24 assists in his first full season in New Jersey. He was acquired before the trade deadline last year in a deal with San Jose.

The Devils made the playoffs last season and won a first-round playoff series against the Rangers before being knocked out in the second round by Carolina.

New Jersey will open the 2024-25 season in Czechia on Oct. 4, playing two games against the Buffalo Sabres, who recently hired Lindy Ruff to be their coach. The 64-year-old Ruff was fired by the Devils on March 4.

Devils general manager Tom Fitzgerald is conducting a search for a new coach, with interim coach Travis Green among those he plans to interview.

___

