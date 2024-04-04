Jerry West has made the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame for the third time

While many people feel either Magic Johnson or Kobe Bryant were the greatest Los Angeles Lakers player ever, Jerry West was likely the best Laker ever in any capacity.

He had a stellar 14-year playing career with them in the 1960s and early 1970s during which he averaged 27.0 points, 6.7 assists and 5.8 rebounds a game. In the early 1980s, he became the Lakers’ general manager, and in nearly two decades in their front office, he turned Showtime from a one-hit wonder into a true dynasty while also landing both Shaquille O’Neal and Kobe Bryant in the 1996 offseason.

After leaving the Lakers, West has worked for the Memphis Grizzlies, Golden State Warriors and now the Los Angeles Clippers, and he has been successful with all three franchises.

The 85-year-old has already been inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame as a player and a member of the legendary 1960 United States Olympic team. Now he’s going in as a contributor.

ESPN Sources: Jerry West has been elected into the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame as a contributor to the game — his record third Hall enshrinement. West has been previously inducted as a player (1979) and member of the 1960 U.S. Olympic team (2010). pic.twitter.com/a1lbIEUX3L — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) April 3, 2024

While Lakers fans may be miffed that West has been with the Clippers for the last few years, they should remember that the Lakers wouldn’t be the gold standard of basketball without him.

Story originally appeared on LeBron Wire