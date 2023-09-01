Jerry Reinsdorf addresses rumors about moving, selling the White Sox originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Recently, rumors have swirled around White Sox Principal Owner Jerry Reinsdorf not only selling the team, but moving them to Nashville, or elsewhere from the south side of Chicago and Guaranteed Rate Field.

Crain's Chicago Business released a report that the White Sox would consider moving out of Guaranteed Rate Field when their lease expires following the 2028 season.

According to a report from USA Today’s Bob Nightengale, the White Sox are considering a retractable-roof ballpark. Other options? Soldier Field, United Center and constructing a stadium in Arlington Heights, if the Bears don't take advantage of the land they purchased.

None of it's true, according to Reinsdorf.

"I've been reading about that I've been threatening to move the team," Reinsdorf said Thursday. "I mean, that article [Crane's article] didn't come from me. We got to decide what's the future going to be and we'll get to it. But I've never threatened to move out. We haven't even begun to have discussions with the Sports Authority, which you will have to do soon."

Reinsdorf, 87, has owned the White Sox since 1981. He purchased the club for $19 million and led the organization, initially alongside Eddie Einhorn, who died in 2016, ever since.

In terms of selling the organization, it's never crossed Reinsdorf's mind. A baseball fanatic since 1946, Reinsdorf said he didn't buy the White Sox to make money. Baseball is "in his blood."

"Friends of mine have said, 'Why don't you sell? Why don't you get out?'" Reinsdorf said. "And my answer always has been, 'I like what I'm doing, as bad as it is.'

"And what else would I do? I'm a boring guy. I don't play golf. I don't play bridge. What else would I do? And I want to make it better. I want to make it better before I go."

Under Reinsdorf's ownership, the White Sox have won seven division titles. They've made the playoffs seven times, twice in the last four seasons. And in 2005, he brought the first World Series to the south side of Chicago since 1917.

Recently, the White Sox dismissed General Manager Rick Hahn and Executive Vice President Kenny Williams from their respective roles. Both held their posts since 2012. Before then, Hahn had been in the front office since 2002, and Williams since 1992.

The team then promoted Chris Getz, the former assistant general manager and leader of minor league operations, to senior vice president and general manager. He will run operations on his own, with the help of an advisor of his choosing.

It's a tough time for the White Sox. But Reinsdorf doesn't anticipate throwing in the towel on the organization he's owned and run for 43 years.

