Jerod Mayo maintains decision-making process has been collaborative

New England Patriots coach Jerod Mayo is not buying into the report leading up to the NFL draft that Jonathan Kraft was “heavily involved” in the team’s decision-making.

That led to a general consensus amongst fans that Jonathan and his father, owner Robert Kraft, would be making many football decisions, including who New England would choose in the draft.

The organization ended up selecting North Carolina quarterback Drake Maye with the third overall pick.

When meeting with reporters, Mayo pushed back on the idea that ownership would have control over personnel decisions. The coach insisted that the effort was collaborative and that ownership let the football minds do their thing, as transcribed by NESN.com’s Gayle Troiani.

“It’s been very collaborative, and I’ll say this, ownership has given us the freedom to really use our expertise,” Mayo said. “That’s being football coaches. That’s being football scouts. I think the entire organization down here has done a really good job coming together and making a decision all together, instead of just one man having to make the final call. It’s been a great process.”

From Mayo’s comments, it’s clear ownership did not have as big of a say in things as many thought they would. That could certainly be viewed as a positive sign for the future.

