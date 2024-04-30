Jennie Baranczyk building the Oklahoma Sooners into a contender

Jennie Baranczyk and the Oklahoma Sooners hit a home run in their recruitment ofOregon State transfer Raegan Beers. Beers, a third-team All-American, chose the Sooners over perennial powerhouse UConn, putting quite the feather in the cap of Baranczyk and her staff.

In Beers, the Sooners added one of the best players available in the transfer portal. She was really good in the NCAA tournament, helping Oregon State reach the Elite 8 before being ousted by eventual champion South Carolina. In the Beavers four games, she averaged 15 points and eight rebounds per game. In addition to her ability as a post scorer, she’s good defender that brings a physical element inside.

It’s an addition that will give the Sooners an opportunity to break through the round of 32 glass ceiling Oklahoma’s run into the last three seasons. They came close against Indiana, but couldn’t find a bucket late as the Hoosiers pulled away.

But with everyone that’s returning for 2024-2025 and the addition of Beers, the Sooners are now a Sweet 16 and Elite 8 contender in their own right.

The Sooners have had regular season success in a strong Big 12 conference. Baranczyk has led them to back-to-back Big 12 championships. But this staff hasn’t rested on that success. They know there’s more this program can accomplish. The addition of Beers, coupled with the talent they have coming back, gives the Sooners a boost that could propel them deep into the NCAA tournament.

The Oklahoma Sooners Women’s Basketball program is on the verge of breaking through to contender status. New challenges await as they venture into the SEC, but Jennie Baranczyk and her staff have been doing a great job with high school and transfer portal recruiting in addition to roster retention. She and her staff have created a culture that the players are buying into. There’s an energy in the program that has created an upward trajectory for the Sooners.

And beyond the culture, Baranczyk and her staff have proven to be really good basketball tacticians, helping the team create offense and get easy buckets. The addition of Beers adds a post element where the Sooners weren’t consistent enough in 2023-2024.

Beers proves the Sooners are capable of contending on the recruiting trail with the top teams in the nation. And with a reloaded roster, Baranczyk and the Sooners are off to prove they’re capable of contending with the best teams in the nation on the hardwood.

Everything’s there for the Sooners to be great in 2024-2025 and it’s time for the fan base to buy in as well.

Story originally appeared on Sooners Wire