Who is Jeff Driskel? Former Bengals QB starting for Cleveland Browns in Cincinnati

Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski announced several of his team's current starters aren't expected to play in Sunday's NFL Week 18 game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium.

Stefanski said Wednesday that former Bengals quarterback Jeff Driskel will start at quarterback for Cleveland, as the Browns rest veteran Joe Flacco for their first playoff game since January 2021.

The Browns have clinched a playoff berth. The Bengals were eliminated this past weekend from postseason contention.

What to know about Driskel, as he prepares to face his former team:

Driskel is set to become the Browns' fifth starting quarterback this season.

The Browns signed Driskel to their active roster December 30. He was on the Arizona Cardinals' practice squad earlier this season.

Driskel hasn't attempted a pass in an NFL regular-season game this season. He completed 14-of-20 attempts with 108 passing yards over seven games last season for the Houston Texans.

P.J. Walker is expected to back up Driskel in Cincinnati.

Driskel's NFL regular-season debut came with the Bengals in 2018.

He started the final five games of that season in relief of injured starter Andy Dalton, and posted a 1-4 record in those five starts.

Driskel also has regular-season experience with the Detroit Lions, Denver Broncos and Texans. But his 105 completions in 176 attempts for 1,003 passing yards with the Bengals remain his most for any team.

Driskel's best game as a Bengal (in terms of QB rating) came against the Browns.

Driskel completed 13-of-19 attempts for 133 passing yards with two touchdowns and no interceptions in a 26-18 loss in Cleveland on December 23, 2018.

C.J. Uzomah and John Ross caught Driskel's TD passes.

Of the six players to catch passes from Driskel in that game, only Joe Mixon remains with the Bengals.

Driskel was drafted in the sixth round in 2016, six picks after former Bengals QB Brandon Allen was selected.

Jacksonville took Allen with the 201st overall pick in 2016; San Francisco drafted Driskel 207th overall.

Allen spent the past three seasons with the Bengals, and currently plays for the 49ers.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Who is Jeff Driskel? Ex-Bengals QB starting for Browns in Cincinnati