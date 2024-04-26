JC Latham celebrates becoming a Tennessee Titan with fans at 2024 NFL draft

The wait for former Alabama Crimson Tide offensive tackle JC latham didn’t last very long Thursday evening as the Tennessee Titans selected the 6’6 monster off the board with the No. 7 overall selection in the 2024 NFL draft. Latham was the first member of the Crimson Tide to hear his name called, making it a record 16 straight years that Alabama has had a player selected in the first round.

The Titans used the No. 33 overall pick in last year’s draft on their quarterback of the future, former Kentucky Wildcats QB Will Levis, so Latham will be tasked with being his new bodyguard in Nashville. Tennessee head coach Brian Callahan and general manager Ran Carthon spoke to the press immediately following the pick where they stated that Latham will be a left tackle for them despite primarily playing on the right side in college.

I am sure the whole evening will be surreal for Latham, but it sure seems as if he is taking it all in as the Titans posted a video to X of the new left tackle celebrating with fans. Offensive tackles are never the sexiest picks in the draft, but Latham is probably as close to a surefire pick as anyone in this class. He will look to be a massive asset for the franchise for the next decade.

