Rudy Gobert questionable with 'illness' days after touching mics to make a point about coronavirus

Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert attempted to make a point. It went the opposite way. (AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth)

The cancelations around the sports world continued to mount Wednesday as the number of reported COVID-19 coronavirus cases climbs in the United States. Organizational leaders in athletics have gone from discussing potential moves and making small modifications to being forced by local governments to make bigger judgements, like keeping fans from games.

At a press conference Monday, Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert attempted to make a point about overreaction and fear by touching everything in sight before he left. He leaned over and touched all of the microphones and recorders.

As part of the Jazz’s COVID-19 response, shootaround availability was done in the ZBBC media room today rather than on the court. As Rudy Gobert got finished discussing the situation, he stood up, leaned over and made it a point to touch every mic and recorder in front of him. 😂 — Eric Walden (@tribjazz) March 9, 2020

The Jazz announced Wednesday the veteran was questionable for the night’s game against the Oklahoma City Thunder due to “illness.”

Injury Report:



QUESTIONABLE - Rudy Gobert (illness)



QUESTIONABLE - Emmanuel Mudiay (illness) — Utah Jazz (@utahjazz) March 11, 2020

It seems in trying to make the opposite point, all he did was prove the original one.

There’s no reason to believe Gobert has COVID-19 or was near anyone diagnosed with the virus. He also wasn’t ruled “out” and could be dealing with a simple 24-hour stomach bug he will try to play through, as many do.

No matter the outcome, this is a good lesson to not touch things just because you can. There are germs everywhere and staying as healthy as possible is always a plus.

