Jayson Tatum passes Larry Bird for all-time Celtics record originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Jayson Tatum dropped 51 points in Monday night's win over the Charlotte Hornets and broke a Boston Celtics all-time record in the process.

It was Tatum's fifth career regular-season 50-point game. The 24-year-old passed the legendary Larry Bird for the most in C's history. No other Celtic has more than one such performance.

Tatum now has seven 50-point outings including postseason and play-in games. He has 18 games with at least 40 points.

The 130-118 victory over Charlotte also marked Tatum's most efficient shooting performance of the season. He was 15-of-23 on field goals, including 7-for-12 from 3-point range. He drilled all 14 of his free-throw attempts.

Tatum added nine rebounds and five assists in a game that furthered his case for his first MVP award. He'll be counted on to lead the way again when the Golden State Warriors visit TD Garden on Thursday.