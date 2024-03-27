Jayden Daniels drew a large crowd of NFL talent evaluators to LSU's Pro Day

Jayden Daniels didn't work out at the Scouting Combine in February. The reason, he said, was because he hoped more NFL teams would come to LSU's Pro Day, allowing his teammates to be seen by more talent evaluators.

It worked.

Representatives from all 32 teams were there Wednesday, many of them to watch Daniels, Malik Nabers and Brian Thomas Jr. The Saints sent most of their coaching staff and head coach Dennis Allen, and the Giants' contingent included coach Brian Daboll and General Manager Joe Schoen. Head coaches Antonio Pierce, Dan Quinn, Jerod Mayo and Matt Eberflus also were in attendance.

Daniels was scheduled to meet with the Patriots, Commanders, Vikings, Raiders and Giants afterward, agent Ron Butler told Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.

Daniels measured 6 foot, 3 5/8 inches and weighed 210 pounds. His hand size was 9 3/8 inches, which is close to the NFL average.

He did not run the 40 but did throw.

"I would just say the main thing was just trying to sell my consistency within the pocket and my form. . . . The other stuff was just kind of fun," Daniels said, via Katherine Terrell of ESPN. "That was just something we do. We're out there having fun. We hear the music playing. The deep ball, that's kind of to show that they've got the speed to track the football and that I can go out there and put it out there for them."

Daniels is expected to be drafted early in the first round, likely in the top three.