Jax tosses a no-hitter for Southland

Apr. 9—Southland's Riley Jax put together the best pitching performance as a Rebel as he was nearly perfect in a 4-0 win over Spring Grove in Adams Tuesday.

Jax struck out 15 as he went the distance to score a no-hitter, while allowing just two walks.

Gavin Nelsen added a double, a triple and two RBIs for Southland (2-0 overall).

Southland pitching: Riley Jax (W) 7 IP, 2 BB, 0 R, 15 K

Southland hitting: Gavin Nelsen, 3-for-4, double, triple, 2 RBIs, 2 R; Tyson Stevens, 2-for-4, RBI; Travis Kirtz, 1-for-2, RBI; Jonas Wiste, 0-for-2, BB; Cole Miller, 2-for-3, R; Beau Sathre, 0-for-3, R