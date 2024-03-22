Javon Kinlaw: I want to go back to playoffs, Jets have everything needed

Defensive tackle Javon Kinlaw played in three playoff games since the start of the new year and that's three more than the Jets have played in since 2011, but he believes that can change this season.

Kinlaw signed with the Jets as a free agent last week after being part of several playoff teams during his four years with the 49ers. Kinlaw said his history with head coach Robert Saleh and defensive line coach Aaron Whitecotton — both came from the 49ers — played a role in bringing him to the AFC East, but added that he sees a roster stocked with players who can end the NFL's longest playoff drought and fulfill his desire to be back in the postseason.

"I know what it's like in those games, money-wise especially," Kinlaw said, via the team's website. "I know what it's like — the physicality, the energy. I want to go back. This team has everything it needs to make a push to the playoffs."

There was a lot of talk last offseason about the Jets being able to make a playoff push and they were 7-4 in 2022 before everything fell apart, so being capable of a playoff run and actually making one are two very different things. The Jets will hope that Kinlaw and their other offseason acquisitions finally put them in the latter category.