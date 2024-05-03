Jason and Travis Kelce praise Jayden Daniels and the Commanders

Kansas City Chiefs star tight end Travis Kelce and his older brother, the recently-retired Jason Kelce, are fans of what the Washington Commanders have done this offseason.

On the most recent episode of “New Heights” with the Kelces, the brothers discussed the 2024 NFL draft, specifically the No. 1 overall pick, Caleb Williams. Williams went No. 1 overall to the Chicago Bears and Travis Kelce discussed the comparisons to his teammate, Patrick Mahomes.

While Kelce sees the comparisons, he thinks another rookie is more NFL-ready.

“I think Jayden Daniels is a little bit more, uh, I want to say NFL-ready,” Travis Kelce said. “But I think I’ve seen him make more on-time throw throws than I have Caleb. Caleb, you kind of get that back-yard ball type of deal. I think Jayden actually showed pocket poise and slinging that around a little bit more from the pocket.”

What did Jason Kelce think of the Commanders?

“I am excited to watch; I hate that it’s in our conference, but the Commanders they’ve made a lot of offseason additions,” Jason Kelce said. “They’re under new ownership, and they’ve clearly been signing veteran players to try and fix, I think, some of the, it just feels like the team has been off. It doesn’t feel like it is any one person or coach’s fault. It just feels like they need a new fresh start. They brought in a lot of veteran talent, there’s a ton of playmakers, it feels like over there. And Jayden Daniels will get to jump aboard. I think they’ve had a really good offseason, and I’m not just saying that.”

Jason Kelce spent his entire career with the Eagles, playing Washington twice per season, and now he is in the media. To hear that coming from him is a positive. No one would have better insight from an opposing perspective than Kelce and he, too, is encouraged by Washington’s future.

Here’s the full episode of “New Heights,” and you can hear the Washington and Daniels talk around the 46:00 mark.

