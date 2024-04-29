Jason Kelce to join ESPN after 13-season NFL career

Jason Kelce is gearing up to tackle “Monday Night Football.”

A source familiar with the negotiations confirmed to TODAY.com that Kelce, the recently retired Philadelphia Eagles center will join “Monday Night Countdown,” the pregame show for ESPN’s “Monday Night Football.”

ESPN declined to comment to TODAY.com. The Athletic was the first to report the news of Kelce’s joining “Monday Night Countdown.”

Kelce is no stranger to the broadcast game. He and his brother, Kansas City Chiefs star tight end Travis Kelce, are hosts of the successful “New Heights” podcast. Travis Kelce signed a two-year contract extension with the Chiefs on Monday.

Jason Kelce’s wife, Kylie Kelce, hinted at his possible pivot in an appearance on NBC’s “TODAY” show.

“I think nothing is off the table at this point,” she said. “I think that he — I mean, he’s my husband, so I’m biased — but I think he’s just so good at everything he tries. It’s kind of a pain in the butt. I think that nothing is off the table. He’s an ideas guy, so I think he’s just sort of letting them brew and see what happens.”

NFL: AFC Divisional Round-Kansas City Chiefs at Buffalo Bills (Mark J. Rebilas / USA Today Sports)

Kelce’s vibrant personality and captivating antics reached new heights and charmed viewers during the recent football season. In January, he appeared shirtless at the Chiefs’ road divisional playoff game against the Buffalo Bills as he supported his brother.

He peeled off his shirt once again when he made an appearance April 6 at “WrestleMania 40” in Philadelphia. During the show, he stepped up on the wrestling ring, ripped off his shirt and screamed, much to the delight of the audience.

In between, he announced his retirement at an emotional news conference March 4, capping a 13-season career that is expected to land him into the Pro Football Hall of Fame one day.

This article was originally published on NBCNews.com