Jason Kelce to hold press conference Monday to address his future

Eagles legend Jason Kelce has come to a decision about his future and will announce it this afternoon.

Kelce, 36, will hold a press conference at the Eagles’ NovaCare Complex at 1 p.m. on Monday to address his future. The press conference will be live on NBC Sports Philadelphia.

No Keg videos this year, I have come to a decision and will address it at a press conference this afternoon. — Jason Kelce (@JasonKelce) March 4, 2024

After each of the last several seasons, the Eagles’ longtime center has contemplated retirement. This could be the time he actually walks away from the NFL. Reports surfaced just after the Eagles’ season ended in the playoffs that Kelce planned to retire but there has not yet been an official announcement.

Even though Kelce turned 36 during the 2023 season, he still played at an extremely high level and was named an All-Pro and a Pro Bowler. If he’s not still the best center in the NFL, he’s darn close.

In his 13-year NFL career, Kelce has been a first-team All-Pro six times and a Pro Bowler seven times. He has been named to the All-Pro team or the Pro Bowl in each of his last eight seasons.

He has had a Hall-of-Fame career.

If Kelce has decided to retire, the Eagles might have drafted his replacement in the second round last year with Cam Jurgens out of Nebraska. The Eagles selected Jurgens with the 51st pick in 2022. Jurgens played minimally in his rookie season but was the Eagles’ starting right guard in 2023. Kelce actually helped scout Jurgens and was on-board with the pick. He seemed to enjoy getting the chance to help find his eventual replacement.

The Eagles will return their starting left side of the offensive line in Jordan Mailata and Landon Dickerson, while right tackle Lane Johnson will be back in 2024 as well. There’s a chance 2023 third-round pick Tyler Steen could be the starting right guard if Jurgens slides over to center.

But if Kelce does retire on Monday, the Eagles will have a few months to figure all that out. Today can just be a chance for a city to thank a legend.

