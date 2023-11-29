Jason Kelce calls for fine after ‘bulls–‘ play from Bills defender originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

Eagles center Jason Kelce didn’t mince words on the WIP Morning Show Wednesday when talking about a play from Bills defensive lineman Jordan Phillips.

In the first quarter, the Eagles faced a 4th-and-1 from the Buffalo 47-yard line and as they lined up for a QB sneak, Phillips went through the line, hitting right guard Cam Jurgens. Phillips was called for encroachment but Kelce didn’t think that penalty sufficed.

“I thought it was bulls— at the time,” Kelce said to WIP. “ I really did. I said so to the official on the field. I said, ‘Listen I’ve been running that play a lot of years. I have seen people jump offsides. He made zero effort to stop after he jumped offsides.’ He purposely tried to hurt Cam Jurgens. I thought it should have been a personal foul and I think he should be fined for that play.”

Here is the play in question:

Jason Kelce on the second play in this video, where Jordan Phillips goes after Cam Jurgens:



“I thought it was bull s**t at the time…He purposely tried to hurt Cam Jurgens…I think he should be fined for that play.” pic.twitter.com/Lh8El3SQpD — SPORTSRADIO 94WIP (@SportsRadioWIP) November 29, 2023

The NFL this season has begun to publicly announce fines so we’ll find out by Saturday at the latest if Phillips was fined for this play.

The Eagles went on to win the game 37-34 in overtime and they continued to have success with their Brotherly Shove play. In fact, a few plays later, they ran it on 1st-and-goal from the 1-yard line and Jalen Hurts was able to punch in the touchdown to give the Eagles a 7-0 lead.

Phillips was also included in a group of Bills players who approached Eagles fans in the stands during the game. A different Bills defensive lineman, Shaq Lawson, shoved one of those fans.

Lawson later apologized for his actions on social media, saying: “Eventually, our emotions boiled over and I made a mistake,” Lawson wrote. “For that, I apologize, but there are certain lines that should not be crossed.”

Kelce, 36, didn’t want to comment on anything else about Phillips’ game on Sunday but made it very clear he didn’t approve of the play on that first-quarter sneak. He called it a “disgrace.”

“I don’t know what happened that got him that fired up,” Kelce said. “But I thought that play in particular was absolutely a disgrace that the NFL should not allow. I really do. I don’t know Jordan Phillips. He might be the best guy in the world. But that, in my opinion, the NFL needs to do something about. Because that shouldn’t be allowed in this game at this level. And I did not think the officials did a good enough job of officiating that play.”

Subscribe to Eagle Eye anywhere you get your podcasts:

Apple Podcasts | YouTube Music | Spotify | Stitcher | Art19 | RSS | Watch on YouTube