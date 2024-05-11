Jarvis Landry’s review of new Jaguars, former LSU WR Brian Thomas Jr.

Photo: Wide receiver Jarvis Landry at Jaguars rookie minicamp; Credit: Zach Goodall

On opposite sides of the NFL spectrum relative to their careers, five-time Pro Bowl receiver Jarvis Landry and first-round rookie wideout Brian Thomas Jr., both former LSU Tigers, effectively operated in tandem during the Jaguars’ Friday rookie minicamp workout.

Despite their high-profile nature, each player is on a drastically different trajectory with the club.

Thomas was Jacksonville’s first selection in the NFL draft last month and is viewed as the replacement for former Jaguars receiver Calvin Ridley, who received a big payday from Tennessee in free agency this offseason.

Barring significant injuries or something otherwise unpredictable, Thomas is in the Jaguars’ long-term plans.

On the other hand, the nine-season veteran Landry is competing for a job after an injury-plagued past few campaigns, leading to his year out of football in 2023.

The seasoned pro raved in review of the young receiver in the workout setting.

“Elite, elite, elite,” Landry described Thomas. “Just watching him out here and seeing it first-hand, in person — I’ve seen him on TV a couple times. But seeing it first-hand, he’s elite.”

Without pads or offensive and defensive competition, Landry and Thomas spent most of the practice period sharpening their routes and catching passes on air from tryout quarterback Brennan Armstrong. They’ll train together again on Saturday.

Their time with each other is beneficial for Thomas as he transitions to the NFL, according to Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson.

Making a point of the importance of rookie minicamp for recent college players to learn pro concepts and curriculum, Pederson believes Thomas stands to pick up on good habits and behaviors from someone as accomplished at his position as Landry.

“It is a really good learning experience for a guy like Brian to come in here and see Jarvis, see how he handles these two days,” Pederson said.

“Listen, this is geared more for rookies, these two days. Jarvis is a vet and he kind of knows what it’s like. I think it will be good to see how Jarvis handles himself as a professional, and it will really at least make an impression on Brian this weekend.”

Both Landry and Thomas exited LSU after three seasons as stars, paving their way to the league as top-two-round picks in their respective drafts.

Landry was taken No. 63 overall in the second round by Miami in 2014 after compiling 137 receptions, 1,809 yards and 15 touchdowns with the Tigers. Thomas, the Jaguars’ pick at No. 23 this year, caught 127 passes for 1,897 yards and 24 touchdowns with LSU.

Whether Landry ends up with the Jaguars or not, he plans to mentor Thomas as he sets out on his pro career, to offer Thomas guidance as he pursues an NFL legacy similar to or even greater than Landry’s thus far.

“Absolutely. Whether I’m here, not here, on the couch. Whatever it is,” Landry stated. “He has my number now, and I’m like that with all the guys. It’s part of the culture. It’s how you keep the culture clean and good and that’s what I’m here to do.”

Story originally appeared on Jaguars Wire