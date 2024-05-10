Highlights from Day 1 of Jaguars rookie minicamp 2024

Photo: Jacksonville wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr.; Credit: Zach Goodall

31 rookies, tryout players and roster members without pension credit took the indoor practice field at the Miller Electric Center for Day 1 of the Jaguars’ 2024 rookie minicamp on Friday.

According to head coach Doug Pederson, the workouts are an ideal opportunity for young players and those vying for a roster spot in Jacksonville to learn concepts and techniques and show the Jacksonville coaching staff some physical and athletic traits without pads or physical competition.

They will also prepare the rookies for offseason workouts to come with the entire team this summer.

“These two days will kind of prepare them for next week. Because once they get in here, obviously, you know, now they’re with an NFL club. Right now they’re just rookies. So, come Monday when everybody starts coming in here and they start seeing all the guys, it makes an impact on them.

“A lot of these guys were starters in college. Now they’re gonna have to take backup roles and they’re going to compete for starting positions. Or at least, compete for that backup spot. It changes just a little bit for them. This weekend though, from the meetings to the on-field stuff is really going to prepare them for the next five weeks from here.”

Find highlights from the first day of Jaguars rookie minicamp below.

All eyes were on Jaguars first-round pick, wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr., during his first workout with the Jaguars. He displayed good speed and agility in his route-running and made catches at different angles and in different spots look routine during individual drills, where he conducted most of his work.

Veteran WRJarvis Landry



Another wide receiver who was monitored thoroughly throughout Day 1 of rookie minicamp was no rookie: Nine-year NFL veteran Jarvis Landry is trying out for the Jaguars this weekend, attempting to resurrect his career after missing the 2023 season due to injury.

Landry dropped a couple of passes but appeared to get into a route-running rhythm as the practice moved along. The deeper the route he ran, the faster he seemed to play, and he made some receptions on longer balls in stride.

Jarvis Landry, asked if he can allow ‘22 to be his final season: “The competitor in me says no. But whatever’s in God’s plans, I just rock with that.” His thoughts on Jags, former LSU WR Brian Thomas Jr.: “I’ve seen him on TV a couple times, but seeing it first hand, elite.” pic.twitter.com/5OoBmbbhJW — Zach Goodall (@zach_goodall) May 10, 2024

Special teams

Kicker Cam Little kicking off to running back Keilan Robinson at #Jaguars rookie minicamp. Two of Jacksonville’s Day 3 special teams selections in the draft. pic.twitter.com/CHfCysZM3x — Zach Goodall (@zach_goodall) May 10, 2024



One moment that caught Jaguars Wire’s eye was when rookie special teamers, sixth-round kicker pick Cam Little and fifth-round return specialist selection Keilan Robinson, connected on a practice kickoff on Day 1.

Jacksonville might have selected both of these players on Day 3 of the draft, but both are likely to start with the Jaguars in 2024 at their respective spots.

Jacksonville also simulated the NFL’s new kickoff format in a drill with a JUGS machine acting as the kickoff specialist, working on pursuit on the coverage team and blocking on the return team.

#Jaguars simulate the new NFL kickoff formations with a JUGS machine pic.twitter.com/LUwaDS0kLk — Zach Goodall (@zach_goodall) May 10, 2024

#Jaguars rookie OT Javon Foster working on pass protection technique pic.twitter.com/8qNEAMTV86 — Zach Goodall (@zach_goodall) May 10, 2024

Javon Foster was one of two offensive linemen participating in the Jaguars’ rookie minicamp this offseason, along with undrafted free agent signee Stephen Jones. Watch Foster practice his pass-protection technique in the clip above.

Story originally appeared on Jaguars Wire