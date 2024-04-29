Jarvis Landry is expected to take part in Jaguars rookie minicamp

It looks like first-round pick Brian Thomas Jr. won't be the only former LSU wide receiver taking part in the Jaguars' rookie minicamp.

The agents for veteran wideout Jarvis Landry told NFL Media that their client is expected to take part in the camp on a tryout basis.

Landry's last NFL action came with the Saints during the 2022 season. He had 25 catches for 272 yards and a touchdown in nine games for New Orleans, but ended the year on injured reserve after hurting his ankle. He never signed with anyone in 2023, but, per the report from his agents, is now back to full health.

Landry played four seasons with the Dolphins and four seasons with the Browns before his brief stint with the Saints. He has 713 catches for 7,870 yards and 38 touchdowns for his career.