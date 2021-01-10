Jared Goff remembered Jamal Adams' Week 16 victory cigar and got his revenge with playoff win

Jamal Adams was excited to win the NFC West. Years of playing with the New York Jets will do that to you.

When the Seattle Seahawks beat the Los Angeles Rams in Week 16 to win the division, Adams lit a victory cigar at the podium for his postgame news conference. It was fun, but definitely unusual and Rams quarterback Jared Goff filed it away.

"I hope you all have a wonderful day because, you know, we're champions" #Seahawks | @Prez pic.twitter.com/60azsE8uPe — AJ McCord (@AJ_McCord) December 28, 2020

Trash talk or not, the Rams seem to have taken exception to it. Goff, who has rarely said anything remotely controversial in his NFL career, brought it up after his team got revenge by beating Seattle 30-20 in a wild-card playoff game.

"Two weeks ago you saw them smoking cigars and getting all excited about beating us and winning the division and we're able to come up here and beat them in their own place," Jared Goff said. "It feels good." — Lindsey Thiry (@LindseyThiry) January 10, 2021

Adams lighting the cigar was fun. So was Goff cracking back on him.

Goff deserves credit for his toughness on Saturday. He was 12 days removed from having surgery on a broken right thumb. He was the Rams’ No. 2 quarterback due to that injury, but John Wolford suffered a neck injury on a questionable hit by Adams less than 10 minutes into the game. That might have contributed to Goff’s low-key shade on Adams after the game.

Goff didn’t play great but made a couple of key throws, including a touchdown pass to Robert Woods to put the game away. He got the last word in the Rams-Seahawks rivalry, at least for this season.

Seattle Seahawks strong safety Jamal Adams (33) looks at Los Angeles Rams quarterback Jared Goff during Saturday's wild-card game. (AP Photo/Scott Eklund)

