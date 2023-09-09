Jared Goff closing in on NFL record for consecutive passes without an interception

Lions quarterback Jared Goff is closing in on the NFL record for most consecutive passes thrown without an interception.

Goff's last interception came against the Packers in Week Nine of last season. He ended last season having thrown 324 passes since that interception against the Packers, and he threw 35 more passes without an interception in Thursday night's win over the Chiefs. That gives him 359 consecutive passes without an interception, the third-most in NFL history.

The all-time record belongs to Aaron Rodgers, who threw 402 passes without an interception in 2018. The second-most consecutive passes without an interception is 399 by Tom Brady in 2022. Brady also threw 358 passes without an interception from 2010 to 2011, which was the third-most of all-time before Goff surpassed him on Thursday night.

Goff needs to throw 44 more passes without a pick to reach 403 straight passes without a pick and break Rodgers' record. That could happen as soon as the Lions' Week Two game against the Seahawks, and it would be a tremendous achievement for a quarterback who has been a big part of a big turnaround in Detroit.