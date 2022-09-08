Jaquiski Tartt not particularly interested in returning to 49ers

A reunion between the 49ers and their former strong safety Jaquiski Tartt doesn’t appear to be in the cards. While San Francisco could perhaps use some additional safety depth with starting strong free safety Jimmie Ward sidelined by a hamstring injury, the club hasn’t expressed much interest in bringing him back. Tartt’s lack of interest is reciprocated.

The 30-year-old safety, who was recently released by the Philadelphia Eagles, joined the Morning Roast on 95.7 the Game in San Francisco on Thursday and said he wasn’t necessarily pining to return to the place that made him a second-round pick in the 2015 NFL draft.

“I mean, I’ve talked to the coaches, but it’s been nothing official,” Tartt said. “As far as that situation, for the right price of course I would be back. But at the end of the day if it’s not the right price I’m definitely not going back. For me it’s just as far as what makes sense. Putting my body through a lot for a minimum is kinda like … you know.

“I’ve made enough of money. I’ve been very fortunate to be able to play the game and be with the 49ers for seven years. So, like I said, it’s just the right situation. If it was the right situation for me, I’d do it. If not, I’m good where I’m at.”

Tartt, who played 80 games across his seven seasons in San Francisco, said he thinks he has a lot to offer a team, but the business side of the game will win out for him when it comes to his decision-making, especially after his brief stop in Philly.

“I mean at this point of my career I think it’s more about the business side of football,” Tartt said. “It’s a lot of stuff out there about me not being able to perform at a high level, but that’s the business side. When you reach the business side it’s all about opportunity. I assumed I would have an opportunity in Philadelphia, but from Day 1 that wasn’t what it was. So at the end of the day I’m all about just chilling and feeling if the right situation occurs.”

Tartt also praised his former teammates Tarvarius Moore and Talanoa Hufanga and said both players deserved the opportunities they’ve gotten to contend for the starting strong safety job in San Francisco.

The 49ers will roll into Week 1 with Moore, Hufanga and George Odum as the three safeties on their roster. They also have Dontae Johnson and veteran Tashaun Gipson on the practice squad. One of them could also be elevated to the active roster.

Either way, the 49ers don’t seem interested in bringing back their former starting strong safety, and Tartt is content with not returning and waiting for a good situation instead.

