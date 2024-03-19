James Proche agrees to return to Browns on one-year deal

The Browns are bringing back one of their own free agents.

Per Zac Jackson of TheAthletic.com, Cleveland has agreed to terms with return specialist James Proche on a one-year deal.

Proche, 27, joined the Browns' practice squad in late October and was signed to the 53-man roster in November. He appeared in 10 games for Cleveland, averaging 9.0 yards on 22 punt returns. He also had a 19-yard kick return. While he received five targets, he did not make a reception.

Proche was a Ravens sixth-round pick in 2020 and appeared in 43 games with the team. He caught 25 passes for 278 yards and averaged 8.2 yards on 27 punt returns in three seasons. He was waived by Baltimore at the start of the 2023 regular season.