James Laurinaitis is using EA Sports College Football 25 as fuel for Lathan Ransom, Ohio State

Ohio State linebackers coach James Laurinaitis has no plans to get a PlayStation5 for the release of EA Sports' College Football 25 video game. But he's confident on what he will do when he gets a chance to play it.

"I'm sure they have (a PlayStation5) in the Woody," Laurinaitis said the "Bishop and Friends" radio show on 97.1 The Fan Friday. "We'll get the game there. And then I'll have to teach these young kids a lesson."

Nov 18, 2023; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes assistant James Laurinaitis walks into Ohio Stadium prior to the NCAA football game against the Minnesota Golden Gophers.

But Laurinaitis and Ohio State is already using aspects of the game as fuel.

In the two-minute College Football 25 game trailer released May 17, there were multiple Ohio State references, most of which Buckeye fans would like to forget, from Kyle McCord in a Syracuse uniform to Illinois hoisting the Illibuck Trophy after an apparent win against the Buckeyes.

Laurinaitis said he did not have time to get into the "debate on the line about the trailer and respect for Ohio State." But he did mention one aspect: the prominent stiff-arm by Michigan running back Donovan Edwards against Ohio State safety Lathan Ransom.

"I did mention something to Lathan. I'll just say that," Laurinaitis said. "I just said 'Wow, man. Wow.' "

Why James Laurinaitis and NCAA football video game 'bugs' Marcus Freeman

(osu_freeman_gordon_CLH) OSU linebackers Marcus Freeman and James Laurinaitis play video games at Laurinaitis' apartment, Wednesday, April 15, 2009.

Laurinaitis remembers being "insane" at the old iterations of the NCAA football video game, pointing to former Ohio State linebacker and current Notre Dame coach Marcus Freeman as someone he "used to destroy."

"Marcus used to get upset that my speed was better than his," Laurinaitis said. "I was like, 'Don't blame me. Blame the nerd who made it.' "

Laurinaitis said each edition of the game was fun, from creating a "right-handed version of Michael Vick with better accuracy" in the create-a-player mode, to adding the "Minnesota State Mavericks" to the Big Ten with "purple and gold unis looking sweet."

Laurinaitis was one of 23 players ranked as 99 overall in the NCAA Football video game between 2003-14, joining players such as quarterbacks Tim Tebow and Andrew Luck, defensive end Jadeveon Clowney and Ohio State cornerback Chris Gamble, something Laurinaitis said that "still bugs" Freeman.

Even if Laurinaitis does not get the video game for himself, he's ready to show what he can do against current Ohio State players.

"Guys like C.J. Hicks brag about their Madden skills," Laurinaitis said. "I'm like, 'Look dude, I don't have time for Madden anymore. What are we talking about?' But when it comes to NCAA, yeah, that might be (what I should do)."

EA Sports College Football 25 will be released July 19 on PlayStation5 and Xbox Series X|S.

