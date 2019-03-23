James Harden ties career-high with 61 points to lead Rockets past Spurs

It’s becoming routine at this point.

But it’s not any less impressive.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

James Harden scored 61 points for the Houston Rockets on Friday in a 111-105 win over the San Antonio Spurs. It marks the eighth time this season Harden has scored 50 or more points in a game and the second time he’s scored 61, a career high.

Harden hits career 3-point milestone

Harden moved up to 10th place in NBA history in made 3-pointers, passing Joe Johnson in the process.

It’s the second time this week Harden scored at least 50 after he dropped 57 on the Memphis Grizzlies on Wednesday. That effort came in an overtime loss.

Harden made sure Friday was not a repeat performance, willing the Rockets to victory with a late scoring surge after the Spurs took a 100-94 lead with 4:47 to go.

James Harden tied a career high with 61 in Friday's win over the Spurs. (AP)

Rockets needed big game from Harden

San Antonio got back into the game late after surrendering a 62-47 halftime lead to Houston that saw Harden score 37 of his 61 points in the first half.

Once the Spurs hit the 100-point mark, Harden took over again, scoring 13 straight Rockets points in the game’s final minutes to ensure a Houston win.

He finished with 7 rebounds, 1 assist and 3 steals to go with his 61, while hitting 9-of-13 3-pointers.

Back in the gym?

After the game, Harden posted an Instagram video of himself working out while still wearing his game shorts in an apparent message that the grind of the NBA season is not wearing him down.

With the win, the Rockets (46-27) remain four games behind the Denver Nuggets and Golden State Warriors, who are tied for first place in the West.

Story continues

The Spurs (42-31) drop to eighth place, but have a firm grasp on a playoff spot, sitting six games ahead of the ninth-place Sacramento Kings.

More from Yahoo Sports:





