James Harden sends an important message to the rest of the league

Nets star James Harden can’t hold his excitement for next season. In an interview with Sports Illustrated, Harden wanted to set the recorda straight by warning the rest of the league saying, “At full strength, nobody can beat us. I’m just going to leave it at that.”

The 32-year-old is right to an extent. No team in the league talent-wise can match up with Brooklyn other than the Los Angeles Lakers, but that is still up in there at the moment. Last season, Harden’s Cinderella run with the Nets came tragically ended at the hands of the Milwaukee Bucks in the second round.

The eight-time All-Star suffered a grade 2 hamstring injury in just Game 1 of that series. Things only got worse for Brooklyn as his running mate in the backcourt, Kyrie Irving, sprained his ankle in Game 4, making him unable to play for the rest of the series. As for Harden, he returned in Game 5, but it was clear that he was not 100% as he wobbled up and down the court.

This has been fueling returning Nets players after watching the Bucks go on to win the championship. For this reason, the focus for the team in the past couple of months has been to get healthy again.

Harden told Sports Illustrated that he’s “still trying to basically get healthy from my hamstring injury, which I was dealing with for a few months. So I want to make sure I’m completely healed and strong enough so I can go out there and completely be myself. My rehab is going very, very well, and getting my conditioning right is a big part of that.”

Buckle up, the Brooklyn Nets are going for all the marbles this season and they are unapologetic about it.