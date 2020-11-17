Can Jameis Winston repeat his high-ceiling fantasy performance with the Saints?

Andy Behrens & Scott Pianowski discuss the injury to Drew Brees and his likely replacement, former number one overall pick Jameis Winston. Now, we never know what the Saints will ultimately do with Sean Payton at the helm and Taysom Hill in the wings, but if Winston assumes the role of starting QB in New Orleans, what sort of fantasy production can we expect from the former Tampa Bay Buccaneer, who threw 33 TDs and 30 INTs in 2019?

