Jalen Ramsey believes Deshaun Watson is done with Texans and he would know

Los Angeles Rams cornerback Jalen Ramsey feels confident Deshaun Watson will never suit up in a Houston Texans jersey again. Normally we would say "who cares what a player on another thinks," but in Ramsey's case, he might actually have some insight into how Watson feels about the team.

Why? Because Ramsey and Watson share an agent.

Jalen Ramsey and Deshaun Watson share an agent — David Mulugheta. Jalen would know. https://t.co/rQWJlOY1bW — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 4, 2021

That definitely adds more weight to Ramsey's statement. After signing a five-year, $105 million deal with the Rams in 2020, Ramsey probably isn't talking to his agent, David Mulugheta, every day, but they've likely chatted a few times this offseason. Did Watson come up in those conversations? Considering Watson's trade demand is one of the biggest stories in the NFL, it seems likely.

Deshaun Watson appears done with Texans

Ramsey's comments probably shouldn't come as a surprise, as Watson has given every indication he's done with the Texans. Watson reportedly informed the team in January he wanted out, and didn't change his mind after a phone call with new Texans head coach David Culley.

New Texans general manager Nick Caserio has resisted taking offers for Watson, so something will have to change for Watson to get his wish. That could happen if Watson refuses to take part in offseason workouts or training camp.

While that seems like an extreme option, Watson seems set on being finished with the franchise.

