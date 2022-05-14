S Jalen Pitre elaborates on what is the ‘Texans way’

Mark Lane
·1 min read
In this article:
  Houston Texans
    Houston Texans
  Lovie Smith
    Lovie Smith
    American football player and coach

The Houston Texans are establishing a new culture under the first year of Lovie Smith as coach.

Smith previously spent a year inside NRG Stadium as the team’s defensive coordinator under coach David Culley. When Smith was promoted to coach after a month-long search that started at the end of the season, Houston began to do things differently.

The coaching staff’s job during rookie minicamp has been to acclimate the incoming rookies to the “Texans way.”

“It’s all about being a professional and doing things the right way, making sure you are being respectful to all of those around you and just of your space,” Pitre explained to reporters on May 13. “I think when you do that you end up being successful in wherever you are and whatever you are doing. That’s kind of the main things that Coach [Smith] is preaching right now.”

Houston selected Pitre with the No. 37 overall pick in Round 2 of the 2022 NFL draft. The former Baylor product is expected to infuse talent, youth, and versatility into the Texans’ secondary.

